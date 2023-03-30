Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man gets nine-year jail for raping, impregnating girl in Thiruvananthapuram

After this, he threatened to release her obscene pictures on social media if she revealed the ordeal to anyone.

Published: 30th March 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special fast-track court here has sentenced a 27-year-old youth to undergo nine years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. Shilpi of Puruthippara Colony near Aryanadu was handed the punishment by judge Aaj Sudarshan, who also imposed a fine of Rs 86,000 on the convict.

The case was that Shilpi raped the girl after barging into her house on August 3, 2021. The ordeal was repeated again the next month. Shilpi committed the offence after ensuring that the girl’s family members were not present at the house.

After this, he threatened to release her obscene pictures on social media if she revealed the ordeal to anyone. Since Shilpi had a few criminal cases against his name, the girl developed cold feet and did not divulge the matter.

A few months later, she developed stomach pain and during a check-up, the doctor diagnosed that she was pregnant. Following this Aryanadu police registered a case and the pregnancy was aborted at the SAT Hospital. Special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan told the court that the DNA samples of the foetus and the accused had matched. 

