Court convicts Soorya Gayathri murder accused in Thiruvananthapuram

He also attacked her differently-abled parents when they tried to save her. 

Published: 31st March 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court has found Arun, 29, a native of Peyad, guilty of killing Soorya Gayathri, 20, of Karipur near Nedumangad in August 2021, for declining his marriage proposal. Judge K Vishnu said Arun was found guilty of murder, attempt to murder and other allied charges. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Friday, said Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen.

As per the prosecution case, Arun proposed to marry Soorya in 2019, but her parents turned it down due to his criminal antecedents. She was then married off to a Kollam native.

Later, when Soorya came to visit her mother, Arun barged into their rented house and stabbed the girl 33 times. He also attacked her differently-abled parents when they tried to save her. 

The protection presented 39 witnesses, 64 documents and 49 pieces of material evidence to nail the case. The statements given by Crime Branch probe officer DySP B S Sajimon and police surgeon Dhanya Raveendran proved crucial in the case.

