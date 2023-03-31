Explore the majestic Valiyathura pier

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Valiyathura, the charming fishing village located just a few kilometres away from the city, is a popular tourist attraction for those visiting the capital. Valiyathura pier — which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea — draws scores of local and visiting tourists almost every day.

The pier projecting to the sea is a view to behold and offers stunning panoramic views of the endless ocean, the unending shorelines and the waves. The iconic pier, which was constructed by the British for cargo movement, over the years has become a popular spot for viewing sunset and sunrise.

Though the pier with immense heritage value was battered by cyclonic storms, there is no end to the number of visitors reaching the spot to enjoy the beautiful beach and it continues to be a must-visit spot for tourists. Currently, the pier has been officially shut down as pillars have suffered significant damage.

Despite the prohibition, people continue to visit and take walks and enjoy local fishing activities. “A study is going on to assess the stability of the structure. IIT Madras is doing the study which has almost been finished. Based on the study report, we will introduce more tourism activities,” said a senior official of the Kerala Maritime Board. The official said that there are multiple proposals to develop the pier in the future.

“Everything depends on the study and one of the proposals is to retain the pier as a tourist spot for visitors. People can walk around and enjoy the view,” said the official.

The 60-year-old, 214-metre pier was opened in 1956. In the past, heavy ships used to anchor in the deep sea and goods were transported to the shore via small boats using the pier but the operations halted and was declared inactive in the 1980s.

“One of the other proposals is to use the pier for cruise operations,” the official added. Located close to the domestic terminal, Valiyathura is home to several small temples and churches. Valiyathura is also known for its historic fishing harbour, and those visiting here can experience fishing activities, fish auctions and the lives of local fishermen.

Valiyathura pier

Travel tips

Carry snacks and water with you

Be careful at the pier and avoid visiting the place during high tide

What to do

Watch the sky change colours in the evening and the stunning sunset from the pier

Walk around the area and get a glimpse of the lives of the fishermen of the city

Buy some fresh catch from fish sellers around the pier

Good for photography

How to reach

Bus: KSRTC and private buses ply in Valiyathura routes

Hire an autorickshaw, taxi/car

Bike ride: Only 7km from

the city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Valiyathura, the charming fishing village located just a few kilometres away from the city, is a popular tourist attraction for those visiting the capital. Valiyathura pier — which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea — draws scores of local and visiting tourists almost every day. The pier projecting to the sea is a view to behold and offers stunning panoramic views of the endless ocean, the unending shorelines and the waves. The iconic pier, which was constructed by the British for cargo movement, over the years has become a popular spot for viewing sunset and sunrise. Though the pier with immense heritage value was battered by cyclonic storms, there is no end to the number of visitors reaching the spot to enjoy the beautiful beach and it continues to be a must-visit spot for tourists. Currently, the pier has been officially shut down as pillars have suffered significant damage. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite the prohibition, people continue to visit and take walks and enjoy local fishing activities. “A study is going on to assess the stability of the structure. IIT Madras is doing the study which has almost been finished. Based on the study report, we will introduce more tourism activities,” said a senior official of the Kerala Maritime Board. The official said that there are multiple proposals to develop the pier in the future. “Everything depends on the study and one of the proposals is to retain the pier as a tourist spot for visitors. People can walk around and enjoy the view,” said the official. The 60-year-old, 214-metre pier was opened in 1956. In the past, heavy ships used to anchor in the deep sea and goods were transported to the shore via small boats using the pier but the operations halted and was declared inactive in the 1980s. “One of the other proposals is to use the pier for cruise operations,” the official added. Located close to the domestic terminal, Valiyathura is home to several small temples and churches. Valiyathura is also known for its historic fishing harbour, and those visiting here can experience fishing activities, fish auctions and the lives of local fishermen. Valiyathura pier Travel tips Carry snacks and water with you Be careful at the pier and avoid visiting the place during high tide What to do Watch the sky change colours in the evening and the stunning sunset from the pier Walk around the area and get a glimpse of the lives of the fishermen of the city Buy some fresh catch from fish sellers around the pier Good for photography How to reach Bus: KSRTC and private buses ply in Valiyathura routes Hire an autorickshaw, taxi/car Bike ride: Only 7km from the city