Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

General Hospital denies reports about disruption in surgeries

On average, the General Hospital requires 85,000 litres of water per day, and KWA has earmarked a proposal to enhance the water supply demands during the next fiscal year.

Published: 31st March 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The authorities at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, have denied reports about surgeries being disrupted on Thursday due to water shortage. According to a Kerala Water Authority official, the Aruvikkara plant faced power failure on Wednesday and early Thursday morning, leading to water shortage in General Hospital, Vanchiyoor, and Pettah areas.

A few years ago, water shortage was a significant issue at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. However, with the construction of a new line, the availability of water has not been an issue.

The hospital currently has a functional bed strength of 531. On Thursday, rumours were rife that more than 20 surgeries were disrupted due to drinking water scarcity. However, Dr. Preethi James, the hospital superintendent, clarified that there were 26 surgeries listed for the day, and they were all completed on time.

“The water supply in the KWA water line during Thursday morning was very minimal with water trickling in lightly. We immediately sought water tanker service for our day’s surgeries at 8am. Except for the slight delay in the arrival of the tankers, there were no issues. Over the course of the day, we got seven tanker lorries,” said Dr. Preethi James.

On average, the General Hospital requires 85,000 litres of water per day, and KWA has earmarked a proposal to enhance the water supply demands during the next fiscal year.

N R Hari, the executive engineer at Thiruvananthapuram North, KWA, stated that the Aruvikkara water plant experienced power failure thrice, leading to water shortage at General Hospital and adjoining areas. However, the issue at General Hospital was addressed after they provided drinking water through tanker lorries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
General Hospital Kerala Water Authority
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp