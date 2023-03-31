General Hospital denies reports about disruption in surgeries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The authorities at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, have denied reports about surgeries being disrupted on Thursday due to water shortage. According to a Kerala Water Authority official, the Aruvikkara plant faced power failure on Wednesday and early Thursday morning, leading to water shortage in General Hospital, Vanchiyoor, and Pettah areas.

A few years ago, water shortage was a significant issue at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. However, with the construction of a new line, the availability of water has not been an issue.

The hospital currently has a functional bed strength of 531. On Thursday, rumours were rife that more than 20 surgeries were disrupted due to drinking water scarcity. However, Dr. Preethi James, the hospital superintendent, clarified that there were 26 surgeries listed for the day, and they were all completed on time.

“The water supply in the KWA water line during Thursday morning was very minimal with water trickling in lightly. We immediately sought water tanker service for our day’s surgeries at 8am. Except for the slight delay in the arrival of the tankers, there were no issues. Over the course of the day, we got seven tanker lorries,” said Dr. Preethi James.

On average, the General Hospital requires 85,000 litres of water per day, and KWA has earmarked a proposal to enhance the water supply demands during the next fiscal year.

N R Hari, the executive engineer at Thiruvananthapuram North, KWA, stated that the Aruvikkara water plant experienced power failure thrice, leading to water shortage at General Hospital and adjoining areas. However, the issue at General Hospital was addressed after they provided drinking water through tanker lorries.

