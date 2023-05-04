Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan first Keralite to head Armed Forces Hosp Services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, the first Keralite to become the Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces), is an alumnus of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. He joined the college in 1980. He has fond memories of his alma mater and keeps close touch with his batchmates, notably the principal of Government Medical College, Pariyaram, Dr Prathap Somanath, and paediatric surgeon Dr G M Asok Kumar. Speaking to TNIE, Lt Gen Nilakantan said he hoped to become more active in the college alumni group.

The college had many alumni in the armed forces. But Ajith Nilakantan is the first alumnus of the college to reach the rank of Lt Gen, the highest rank in Army Medical Corps.

Lt Gen Nilakantan was born to Nilakantan Nair (late) who retired as Senior Accts Officer, AG’s office, Thiruvananthapuram, and professor Kanakavally Amma, who was the Principal of MG College, Thiruvananthapuram, and other NSS colleges, at Shastri Nagar in Karamana.

He married Hema Santha from Kowdiyar. She is a teacher and is now active in Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), the Patient Welfare Committee of the hospital and the Family Welfare Organisation for troops’ families. The couple has a daughter named Manini Menon, who is working in an NGO dealing with migrants.

As the DGHS, Lt Gen Nilakantan will be dealing with all technical aspects in army hospitals. He said his focus would be on optimising patient outcomes, research and development. He has plans to improve the facilities of the Military Hospital in Pangode. Expanding the number of specialities in the hospital is among the plans for the benefit of retired and serving officers, said Lt Gen Nilakantan.

He successfully commanded a multi-speciality hospital in Pathankot (Punjab) and the super-speciality Command Hospital at Kolkata, during the time of Covid. “Covid was challenging. But I ensured that the hospitals were fully functional for treating all diseases,” he said.

