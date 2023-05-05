Masterplan in sight to revamp Varkala’s tourism activities

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To tap the full potential of Varkala, one of the trending tourism destinations in Kerala, the tourism department is gearing up to prepare a comprehensive master plan, a vision document to scale up tourism activities here. Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) has been roped in to study and prepare a master plan for the comprehensive development of the destination.

A KTIL official told TNIE that a master plan will be prepared based on studies. “Varkala is an ecologically sensitive location, and the master plan will prioritise its conservation,” said an official, who added, “The destination has huge potential in a range of areas, including medical tourism, heritage tourism, nature tourism and spiritual tourism.”

However, with complaints mounting regarding the growing pollution at the destination, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has decided to take strict action against the polluters. Recently, the top officials of the tourism department met with the stakeholders to discuss and address the issues haunting the destination.

The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has prepared a proposal to develop Varkala. “KTIL is studying the proposal and suggestions put forward by the stakeholders during the meeting. All this will be considered while preparing the master plan. It will focus on providing designated parking areas, drainage system, rain shelter, cloakrooms, and more seating areas,” said a an official, who added that a sewage treatment plant (STP) will also be set up at the destination.

“The master plan aims to develop a 9-km beach stretching from Aaliyirakkam to Kappil beach and develop Varkala as a major beach tourism destination,” the official said. Tourism department to implement green protocol at Varkala.

To address the growing waste crisis and pollution, the tourism fepartment, jointly with the local body, will implement green protocol at the destination.

“Littering and liquid waste pollution by traders are very rampant at Varkala. We have decided to take strict action against the violators with the help of the police and the local bodies. The trade license of the vendors will be cancelled. We have decided to enforce green protocol to reduce pollution at the destination,” said a DTPC official.

The lack of toilet facilities and other tourism amenities continues to be a haunting issue at Varkala.

The existing toilet facilities have been lying defunct for the past several years. “There are two toilet facilities — one near Papanasam Beach owned by the DTPC, and another on the cliff belonging to the local body. We will make both the facilities functional within six months,” said the official.

Efforts to legalise commercial activities

The tourism department has decided to launch a survey to list the establishments involved in the tourism business at Varkala. “There are homestays, food business operators, adventure sports operators. We are going to make a list and legalise their business. Illegal business is mushrooming at Varkala. Our aim is to make the destination safe for the tourists,” said the official.

Plan highlights

Development of a 9-km beach from Aaliyirakkam to Kappil beach

Green protocol to tackle waste menace at Varkala

Department to launch survey to list establishments involved in tourism

Toilet facilities to be made functional within six months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To tap the full potential of Varkala, one of the trending tourism destinations in Kerala, the tourism department is gearing up to prepare a comprehensive master plan, a vision document to scale up tourism activities here. Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) has been roped in to study and prepare a master plan for the comprehensive development of the destination. A KTIL official told TNIE that a master plan will be prepared based on studies. “Varkala is an ecologically sensitive location, and the master plan will prioritise its conservation,” said an official, who added, “The destination has huge potential in a range of areas, including medical tourism, heritage tourism, nature tourism and spiritual tourism.” However, with complaints mounting regarding the growing pollution at the destination, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has decided to take strict action against the polluters. Recently, the top officials of the tourism department met with the stakeholders to discuss and address the issues haunting the destination. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has prepared a proposal to develop Varkala. “KTIL is studying the proposal and suggestions put forward by the stakeholders during the meeting. All this will be considered while preparing the master plan. It will focus on providing designated parking areas, drainage system, rain shelter, cloakrooms, and more seating areas,” said a an official, who added that a sewage treatment plant (STP) will also be set up at the destination. “The master plan aims to develop a 9-km beach stretching from Aaliyirakkam to Kappil beach and develop Varkala as a major beach tourism destination,” the official said. Tourism department to implement green protocol at Varkala. To address the growing waste crisis and pollution, the tourism fepartment, jointly with the local body, will implement green protocol at the destination. “Littering and liquid waste pollution by traders are very rampant at Varkala. We have decided to take strict action against the violators with the help of the police and the local bodies. The trade license of the vendors will be cancelled. We have decided to enforce green protocol to reduce pollution at the destination,” said a DTPC official. The lack of toilet facilities and other tourism amenities continues to be a haunting issue at Varkala. The existing toilet facilities have been lying defunct for the past several years. “There are two toilet facilities — one near Papanasam Beach owned by the DTPC, and another on the cliff belonging to the local body. We will make both the facilities functional within six months,” said the official. Efforts to legalise commercial activities The tourism department has decided to launch a survey to list the establishments involved in the tourism business at Varkala. “There are homestays, food business operators, adventure sports operators. We are going to make a list and legalise their business. Illegal business is mushrooming at Varkala. Our aim is to make the destination safe for the tourists,” said the official. Plan highlights Development of a 9-km beach from Aaliyirakkam to Kappil beach Green protocol to tackle waste menace at Varkala Department to launch survey to list establishments involved in tourism Toilet facilities to be made functional within six months