Juvenile Justice Act to be invoked against peddlers arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

Dealers had used 2 minor children as cover to smuggle contraband from Andhra Pradesh

Published: 17th May 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 11:30 AM


By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the seizure of 94kg of ganja in Thiruvananthapuram city on May 7, the excise team involved in the investigation has recommended that the police file a case against the arrested individuals under the Juvenile Justice Act. 

The reason for this recommendation is the use of two minor children as a cover to smuggle the  contraband from Andhra Pradesh. The excise officials filed a report with the Thampanoor police on Tuesday, urging them to register a case against the accused based on  this violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The four men from Kannettumukku in Thiruvananthapuram were apprehended by the excise department while attempting to  transport ganja from Andhra Pradesh. The arrested individuals are Ratheesh R, 36, from Karinkadamugal; Ratheesh S, 42, from Thiruvallam; Vishnu, 31, from Kalliyoor;  and Akhil, 25, from Neyyattinkara.

The ganja purchased from Vizag was concealed in bundles and transported in an Innova car, in which Vishnu’s wife and children were  also present. According to the excise department,  the woman and children were unaware of the illegal activity and were made to believe that they were going on a trip.  The men had informed the woman that the concealed packages were tools for their work.

The group had rented the car, and the excise officials became aware of the  smuggling attempt when the owner of the vehicle, tracking it through GPS, discovered that it had crossed into Andhra Pradesh. Suspicious of the passengers’ intentions,  the car owner immediately alerted the excise department. The excise officials then initiated surveillance and intercepted the vehicle at Kannettumukku as it crossed  the Kerala border.

Turn of events

  •  Four men from Kannettumukku were apprehended by the excise department while attempting to transport ganja from Andhra Pradesh
  •  Ganja was concealed in bundles and transported in an Innova car, in which one of the accused’s wife and children were also present
  •  The group had rented the car. Vehicle’s owner, tracking it through GPS, discovered that it had crossed into Andhra Pradesh and alerted the excise


