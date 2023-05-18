Film fest to celebrate classics from IFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the movie geeks, Lenin Balavadi at Vazhuthacaud is screening an array of world-class and award-winning global films for free. Four films that won the Suvarna Chakoram in the previous editions of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be screened on May 21 from 9.30 am.

The Banner Film Society in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy is organising the film fest. The one-day film fete will begin with Refugiado, a 2014 Argentine film directed by Diego Lerman. It tells the story of a woman who flees from an abusive husband with her young son. The film topped the list in the 19th edition of IFFK.

The second film, The Dark Room is a 2018 Iranian drama directed, written and produced by Rouhollah Hejazi, will be screened at 11.15 am. The film depicts the persecution and rape of children in Iran.

The third film Wajib, released in 2017 is a Palestinian comedy-drama directed by Annemarie Jacir, will be screened at 2 pm. The movie tackles the complex relationship between a Palestinian father and son, divided by their different world experiences.

The final movie scheduled for 3.45 pm is the Japanese drama, They Say Nothing Stays the Same. It is the story of an elderly ferryman, who is content taking customers up and down the river in a remote community in Japan.

