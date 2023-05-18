Smart road project in a fix over bid amount quoted by contractors

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The future of the proposed smart roads in the state capital under the Smart City Mission seems bleak as Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for the project, could not accept the amount quoted by the bidders during the tender proceedings for the 11 roads in the city.

Since the bidders quoted an amount higher than 10% of the bid amount proposed by the SCTL, the documents were handed over to the state government for approval. Earlier, the SCTL had put forward a condition that the companies participating in the tender process could quote an amount up to 10% higher than the bid amount. Even if the government gives the nod, it will be difficult to start the construction work now as monsoon is around the corner. However, the SCTL accepted the quote of the lone bidder for the refurbishment of Manaveeyam Road, which is lower than 10%. The renovation of Manaveeyam Road is expected to be completed within three months.

Earlier, the state government had given an ultimatum to the SCTL that all the work in connection with the plan should be completed before May 31. But it has been confirmed that it will not be possible. The ultimatum followed the reopening of schools and the arrival of the monsoon.

“Since the bidders quoted an amount higher than 10%, we need to get approval from the state government. We cannot confirm that the government would approve all the quotes. However, we expect that the government will approve the project so that the work can be started as soon as possible. Manaveeyam Road will be closed on Wednesdays to carry out the works, “said a top official with the SCTL.

The state government’s decision will be crucial for the development of the majority of the roads, including Althara-Attakulangara Road and Kalabhavan Mani Road. “We lost confidence in the smart city road projects. We had huge expectations when the work started. Within two weeks, the monsoon will arrive and the work cannot be carried out at least for two months. So what is the point of this tender process? It seems to be a farce,” said Shelly Raveendran, a member of Awake Trivandrum, an NGO working towards the development of the city.

A high-level meeting chaired by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh last month asked the SCTL to complete the work at the earliest. As per the minister’s directive, the SCTL should submit the progress report of the work every week to the state government. A ministerial assessment will be held again this month to review the progress.

Althara-Attakulangara stretch

The original deadline for the completion of the work on the longest smart road, the Althara-Attakulangara stretch, was June. The KRFB (Kerala Road Fund Board) invited a tender and finalised the contract in 2021. But, the contractor failed to execute the work in time, prompting the KRFB to cancel the contract. A fresh tender was called recently to expedite the project.

In the first phase, the stretch from Althara junction to the Thycaud overbridge near the Government Hospital for Women and Children will be made ‘smart’. In the second phase, the road from Thycaud to Attakulangara will be developed. The widening and beautification of the stretch from Althara to Attakulangara have been a long-pending demand of the public. The work will give more focus to the development of the Vazhuthacaud junction. The 2.5-km road will get a major facelift with a white concrete topping and streetlights on the median. The cables will be laid underground.

