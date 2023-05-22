Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSIDC to organise Industrial conclave at Kovalam on May 25, 26

As Kerala is an industry-friendly state, skill development, disruptive technology sessions, and industry-academia collaborations will be discussed at the conclave to facilitate future programmes.

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (Photo | LinkedIn)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will organise an International Industrial Conclave titled ‘Bio Connect Kerala 2023’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and Friday to promote the life science sector in the state.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the conclave at 10 am at the Leela Raviz Hotel in Kovalam. The conclave will provide a platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, administrators, researchers, and young professionals to interact.

The objectives of the conclave are to attract top investors to Kerala, enhance industry linkages to create partnership opportunities, showcase infrastructure and initiatives for availing incentives under the Kerala Industrial Policy, create an industry-academia interface, provide investment opportunities for product development and scale-up, and foster industry/academia networking.

The conclave will have an expo that will showcase products and ideas of start-ups, classes, panel discussions, various sessions, meetings with policymakers, and the opportunity to interact with life science experts on business proposals.

