Founders of Genrobotics feature in ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’ list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The founders of Genrobotic Innovations, a Kerala-based robotics startup, have been recognized in the esteemed ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023’ list for their remarkable social innovations and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact through their cutting-edge solutions. Vimal Govind M K, Arun George, Rashid K, and Nikhil N P established Genrobotics as a startup in 2018, operating out of Technopark in Kerala.

The ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023’ list celebrates young entrepreneurs and individuals from diverse fields, including finance, technology, conglomerates, entertainment, and sports. The co-founders of Genrobotics are recognized in the ‘Industry, Manufacturing, and Energy’ category.

Vimal, CEO of Genrobotic Innovations, expressed his pride at this global recognition, emphasizing its significance in inspiring young minds to embark on journeys in the field of robotics. He said, “This remarkable achievement serves as a powerful catalyst, motivating us to create groundbreaking technological solutions for the betterment of society.”

The co-founders of Genrobotics had previously been featured in the ‘Forbes India Under 30’ list. Their sewer-cleaning robot, Bandicoot, has been deployed in urban areas throughout the country, eliminating the need for manual entry by sanitation workers into manholes for cleaning purposes. This socially impactful robotic intervention has had a significant positive impact.

Genrobotics received the ‘Kerala Pride’ award at the Huddle Global 2022 conclave organized by the Kerala Startup Mission. The founders of Genrobotics share their place on the prestigious list with notable figures such as Olympian Neeraj Chopra and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The founders of Genrobotic Innovations, a Kerala-based robotics startup, have been recognized in the esteemed ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023’ list for their remarkable social innovations and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact through their cutting-edge solutions. Vimal Govind M K, Arun George, Rashid K, and Nikhil N P established Genrobotics as a startup in 2018, operating out of Technopark in Kerala. The ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023’ list celebrates young entrepreneurs and individuals from diverse fields, including finance, technology, conglomerates, entertainment, and sports. The co-founders of Genrobotics are recognized in the ‘Industry, Manufacturing, and Energy’ category. Vimal, CEO of Genrobotic Innovations, expressed his pride at this global recognition, emphasizing its significance in inspiring young minds to embark on journeys in the field of robotics. He said, “This remarkable achievement serves as a powerful catalyst, motivating us to create groundbreaking technological solutions for the betterment of society.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The co-founders of Genrobotics had previously been featured in the ‘Forbes India Under 30’ list. Their sewer-cleaning robot, Bandicoot, has been deployed in urban areas throughout the country, eliminating the need for manual entry by sanitation workers into manholes for cleaning purposes. This socially impactful robotic intervention has had a significant positive impact. Genrobotics received the ‘Kerala Pride’ award at the Huddle Global 2022 conclave organized by the Kerala Startup Mission. The founders of Genrobotics share their place on the prestigious list with notable figures such as Olympian Neeraj Chopra and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.