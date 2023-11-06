General hospital in Thiruvananthapuram gets robot to help stroke survivors walk again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an initiative to assist paraplegic and stroke patients to walk again, the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has deployed G-Gaiter, a robot developed by Genrobotics.

G-Gaiter trains people who lost mobility due to stroke, spinal injury, accidents, Parkinson’s disease and similar conditions to recover faster with minimal dependency. The technology helps them to achieve faster recovery.

“Kerala is now ready to make advanced medical treatment using artificial intelligence and robotics available for people. The new technology will ensure better treatment and speedy rehabilitation for people who lost mobility due to various ailments,” said Health Minister Veena George while handing over the gait training robot to the hospital at a function held on the sidelines of Keraleeyam, on Saturday.

MLA V K Prashant presided over. The health department also plans to deploy G-Gaiter at its medical college hospitals in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam, considering the number of potential beneficiaries.

Over 8,40,000 people are affected by gait problems in Kerala, and according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of disability cases from stroke in the state is above the national average.

