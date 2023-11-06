Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

General hospital in Thiruvananthapuram gets robot to help stroke survivors walk again

The health department also plans to deploy G-Gaiter at its medical college hospitals in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam, considering the number of potential beneficiaries. 

Published: 06th November 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Deep learning robots

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In an initiative to assist paraplegic and stroke patients to walk again, the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has deployed G-Gaiter, a robot developed by Genrobotics.
G-Gaiter trains people who lost mobility due to stroke, spinal injury, accidents, Parkinson’s disease and similar conditions to recover faster with minimal dependency. The technology helps them to achieve faster recovery. 

“Kerala is now ready to make advanced medical treatment using artificial intelligence and robotics available for people. The new technology will ensure better treatment and speedy rehabilitation for people who lost mobility due to various ailments,” said Health Minister Veena George while handing over the gait training robot to the hospital at a function held on the sidelines of Keraleeyam, on Saturday. 

MLA V K Prashant presided over. The health department also plans to deploy G-Gaiter at its medical college hospitals in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam, considering the number of potential beneficiaries. 
Over 8,40,000 people are affected by gait problems in Kerala, and according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of disability cases from stroke in the state is above the national average.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paraplegic robot G-Gaiter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp