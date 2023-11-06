Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government likely to decide on tender for Sreekaryam flyover in two weeks

A total of 168  buildings were razed down as part of the land acquisition for the flyover construction.

Published: 06th November 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take a call on the bidding made to construct the proposed 535-metre-long Sreekaryam flyover as part of the metro rail project in the capital within two weeks. The demolition of all acquired buildings at Sreekaryam was completed earlier. 

Also, the decision on the flyover proposed at Pattom under the project will be delayed further due to the Detail Project Report (DPR) preparation by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The report is likely to suggest if the metro alignment at Pattom would be underground or elevated. The proposed plan to construct a flyover at Ulloor was dropped earlier.

A source close to the KMRL said, “We are awaiting government’s decision. Once approved, we will go ahead with the proceedings. The only remaining structures to be dismantled belong to the corporation and panchayat. These buildings were transferred to us recently, and we will start dismantling them soon.”

A total of 168  buildings were razed down as part of the land acquisition for the flyover construction. The district administration has acquired 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages. Once the project is implemented, the pillars of the metro rail will be constructed on the median of the flyover.

MLA V K Prasanth, who is overseeing the Pattom flyover project, said that even though the acquisition of the flyover from Plammodu to the LIC office at Pattom has been completed, the final approval will be given after finalising the metro alignment. 

“The acquisition of the flyover was completed much earlier. Now, we are awaiting approval. It will be received once the DPR is ready. Hopefully, they will submit the DPR by early next year and will approach the KMRL seeking approval. Currently, there are suggestions for underground metro line in certain stretches of the city. We will take a call on that after the DPR is approved by the state,” he said. 

The flyover is expected to be commissioned within two years. Since the stretch is already wide, the revenue department had to acquire only 23 cents of land for the project. As per the acquisition rules, the value of the land acquired for the flyover is fixed at Rs 21 lakh for each cent for those who surrendered their land willingly and Rs 18 lakh for others.

