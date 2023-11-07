Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala health department to depute special team to prevent infectious diseases

All hospitals have defibrillators, ventilators and cardiac monitors.  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George decided to send a special team to prevent infectious diseases during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. 

The team will consist of District Surveillance Officers and District Vector Control Units of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha. The Additional Director of the Health Department will be in charge. 

The Food Safety Squad shall carry out surprise inspections. Health cards will be provided to employees of food establishments. The minister also directed to create awareness in all major languages.

Dispensaries with adequate facilities will function at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu (Ayyappan Road), Neelimala and Appachimedu, said a statement. Hospitals at Pampa and Sannidhanam have been functioning since November 1. The rest will be operational from November 15.

All hospitals have defibrillators, ventilators and cardiac monitors. Nilakkal and Pampa will have fully equipped lab facilities. Operation theatres will be operational at Pampa and Sannidhanam. A temporary dispensary will be operational at Pandalam Valiya Koikkal Temple from November 15.Kottayam Medical College will provide better facilities for the pilgrims. A control room will be set up at Pathanamthitta.

