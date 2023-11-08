People accepted Keraleeyam with full heart, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The people of Kerala unanimously accepted Keraleeyam with huge participation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

He said the programme would be continued in the coming years. A committee led by the chief secretary was constituted on Tuesday in this regard and a cabinet decision will be taken on Wednesday.

Pinarayi was inaugurating the valedictory function of Keraleeyam at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Ignoring the rain, thousands from various parts of the state thronged the venues. It was them who made the event a huge success. Kerala once again proved that anything can be achieved with unity. The participation of the youths was also impressive,” the CM said, adding that seminars in Keraleeyam are indications of the steps to be taken by the government.

Presenting the state’s poverty index, he said, “Four decades ago, the poverty index was 40%. Now it is 0.6%. This is an exceptional achievement,” he said, adding that the state achieved 12% growth in 2021-22 fiscal and it reflected in all the sectors.

Rajagopal's presence raises eyebrows

The unexpected entry of senior BJP leader O Rajagopal into the Keraleeyam venue raised eyebrows. He entered the dais while Pinarayi was speaking. At the end of his speech, the CM welcomed Rajagopal. CPM state secretary M V Govindan went to Rajagopal and shook his hand. The BJP leader told reporters that he came as Keraleeyam was a good initiative. “I don’t know why BJP is protesting against it,” he said.

