New flight from Thiruvananthapuram airport to Kuala Lumpur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After successfully launching a direct service from Kuala Lumpur to Amritsar on Wednesday, Malaysia Airlines further enhanced connectivity between Malaysia and India by inaugurating another direct flight between Thiruvananthapuram and Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur, bearing the flight number MH0116, received a warm welcome with a water salute upon its arrival at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) at 11am local time. Subsequently, the flight departed TRV at 12.01am on Friday en route to Kuala Lumpur. With this, the airline became the first full-service premium carrier to offer flights to South Asia and the Pacific from Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram. This expansion has strengthened the airline’s Indian network to eight key hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Amritsar.

Dersenish Aresandiran, chief commercial officer of airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “We are delighted to commence operations from Thiruvananthapuram, providing travellers with enhanced options for seamless travel to and from Malaysia.” The airline is scheduled to commence operations to another Indian route, Ahmedabad, starting from December 1. With these additions, the airline will be operating 65 weekly flights to India.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After successfully launching a direct service from Kuala Lumpur to Amritsar on Wednesday, Malaysia Airlines further enhanced connectivity between Malaysia and India by inaugurating another direct flight between Thiruvananthapuram and Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur, bearing the flight number MH0116, received a warm welcome with a water salute upon its arrival at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) at 11am local time. Subsequently, the flight departed TRV at 12.01am on Friday en route to Kuala Lumpur. With this, the airline became the first full-service premium carrier to offer flights to South Asia and the Pacific from Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram. This expansion has strengthened the airline’s Indian network to eight key hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Amritsar. Dersenish Aresandiran, chief commercial officer of airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “We are delighted to commence operations from Thiruvananthapuram, providing travellers with enhanced options for seamless travel to and from Malaysia.” The airline is scheduled to commence operations to another Indian route, Ahmedabad, starting from December 1. With these additions, the airline will be operating 65 weekly flights to India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp