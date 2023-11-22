Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s Responsible Tourism Mission in global list

Published: 22nd November 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Nations World Tourism Organszation (UNWTO) that promotes responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism has cited that Kerala Tourism has succeeded in upholding the world body’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while promoting travel industry in the state. Kerala has been cited for employing local resources and products while boosting RT destinations, thus finding resources to implement its objectives towards realising the SDGs.

The dashboard displays Kerala Tourism’s website link for details about the state’s activities. Congratulating the State RT Mission on the accomplishment, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Kerala’s initiative in promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism has been earning international acclaims for a while now.

“Tourists across the globe are watching our activities with great interest,” he noted. “The UNWTO’s recognition will further inspire us to promote eco-friendly tourism.” Kerala’s RT Mission earned the place among seven G20 countries with Maharashtra being the only other Indian state to figure in the list which cites its Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve project.

