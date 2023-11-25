Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Conference on tropical tuber crops

Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) director R Dinesh will be the guest of honour.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:49 AM

ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, CTCRI

ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (Photo | CTCRI portal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Council for Agricultural Research-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) and Indian Society for Root Crops will be jointly organising a two-day national conference on ‘Tropical Tuber Crops for Sustainability, Tradition, Agri-Food Systems & Resilience’ on November 28 and 29 at ICAR-CTCRI, Thiruvananthapuram, to commemorate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the institute. B Neeraja Prabhakar, vice-chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, will inaugurate the seminarICAR-CTCRI director Byju will preside over.

Sessions on themes like biodiversity, genetic resources, and crop improvement; bioinformatics, AI and IoT applications; resource management and climate resilient farming; pests and diseases management are being planned.     

The event will feature lead talks, oral presentations, and poster sessions, both by researchers and students, signing of MoU, release of three recently-developed bio capsules, release of disease diagnostic kits and publications, said T Makeshkumar, Division of Crop Protection head and conference organising secretary.

