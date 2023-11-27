As rain steers clear, fans soak in T20 excitement at Greenfield stadium

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Greenfield International Stadium turned out to be a lucky charm for India as the men in blue won by 44 runs against World Cup champions Australia in the T20I series. Despite the early lukewarm response to ticket sales for the second match, there was no let-up in the excitement level of fans who flocked to the venue in large numbers on Sunday.

Many anticipated a washout, with the forecast for rain. However, the sky was clear and spectators started arriving at the stadium at 3 pm. The gates were opened at 4.30 pm. Fans waited at the entrance, cheering for India, placing the World Cup final nightmare on the back burner. Though they did not hide the disappointment of the non-inclusion of local boy Sanju Samson in the playing eleven, they came to see the ‘Men in Blue’ cruise to victory. Spectators kept streaming in even after the match began at 7 pm.

“I am sad that Sanju is not playing. But I am here to see a good match. Thankfully, the rain has not played spoilsport,” says Anujith S, a banker from Chengannur. Shafeer M S, from Kasaragod, arrived in the state capital on Friday. “The World Cup final left us dejected. This match offers us another opportunity to turn the tables on Australia. Moreover, when an international match is being played in the state, how can we allow distances to come in between,” Shafeer says.

Pon Arul Nayakam, a fan from Tirunelveli, says victory and defeat are part of the game, and that desires a good match. “This stadium is world-class. In our state, only Chennai has a cricket stadium. And that is far away. Here we can enjoy cricket just 200km away from my hometown,” he says.

Meanwhile, a group of fans alleged that ticket sales were delayed and that there was hardly any promotion by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). “Many people were unaware of the match itself. It is due to lack of promotion on the part of the KCA. Of course, there was also the threat of weather. But the rain stayed away. People were streaming into the stadium even after the first 10 overs,” says Nishad, from Thiruvananthapuram.

‘There was 70% attendance’

Sreejith V Nair, secretary of KCA, said ticket sales picked up on Sunday. “Although there was a lukewarm response earlier, ticket sales picked up on Sunday. All the premium tickets were sold off. About 70% of the stadium was filled,” he told TNIE.

“The initial lukewarm response was due to India’s World Cup final disaster and the absence of many star players. In fact, ticket sales picked up after the victory in the first match of the series at Vizag,” he said.

He, however, refuted allegations that the match was poorly promoted. “We carried out all the usual promotions that are done in the run-up to matches here,” Sreejith added.

The KCA expects more international matches in Thiruvananthapuram in the coming years.

Sad that the stadium was not filled fully: Tharoor

MP Shashi Tharoor told reporters that the stadium should have been filled at least to encourage the players of India. “ Though India has won, I am a bit sad that the stadium was not filled fully. It may be because of the absence of star players. However, the match was good and the team played well, “he said after watching the match. The fans were also exuberant over India’s emphatic win. “Greenfield stadium has become a lucky ground for India. I see this match as a befitting reply to the World Cup final failure,” said Ajith K P, a cricket fan.

