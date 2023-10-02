IT company in Kerala rolls out kalaripayattu training for its employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UST, an IT company in the capital, is offering martial arts training to its employees at its Thiruvananthapuram campus to ensure a healthy workforce. Over 120 employees have enrolled, and 50 have already been provided training in kalaripayattu, which is referred to as the ‘mother of all martial arts’.

The training and perspectives on the martial arts’s rich heritage will be offered by Gurukkal Dr S Mahesh, a fifth-generation Kalari Guru of Agasthyam Kalari, which has been teaching kalaripayattu for the past 127 years. With its roots in Kerala, kalaripayattu is a comprehensive system that fosters physical fitness, mental resilience and emotional balance.

As part of the programme, UST employees will be equipped with practical stress-free and healthy self-defence skills, which will enhance personal safety and boost self-confidence. The Nalludal Health and Fitness Programme, designed by Agasthyam Kalari, is based on kalaripayattu principles, and promotes health and fitness for all ages.

The programme features intricately planned training sessions that encourage teamwork, camaraderie, and a strong sense of unity among UST employees. Those who completed the training were awarded a certification from the Indian Knowledge System Centre for kalaripayattu and Siddhar Tradition, operated by Agasthyam Kalari and Trinity College of Engineering.

