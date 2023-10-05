Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cost-effective LED by University of Kerala researchers wins patent

The invention has received a patent from the Government of India under the title ‘Double perovskite tellurates and the use thereof in the fabrication of cyan emitting LEDs’.

Published: 05th October 2023 09:10 AM

University of Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers at the University of Kerala have invented a cost-effective light-emitting diode (LED) that emits high-intensity cyan (greenish-blue) light, unlike conventional LEDs that are weak in that colour range. The LED has diverse applications in various fields, especially in entertainment and aviation lighting. 

The LED was jointly developed by a team comprising Subodh G and Sibi K S of the physics department and K G Gopchandran of the department of optoelectronics. Researchers Nithin J S and Amrithakrishnan B were also part of the team.

The invention has received a patent from the Government of India under the title ‘Double perovskite tellurates and the use thereof in the fabrication of cyan emitting LEDs’. Subodh said the new LED  does not need costly activator ions using rare earth metals such as Europium.

 “This method not only reduces the complexity of the manufacturing process but is also cost-effective,” he said. Instead of using activator ions, double perovskite material derived from tellurates was used by the KU researchers. The invention was notable for being the first-of-its-kind LED that uses only double perovskite material.

Gopchandran added that the LED was developed over a period of three years of extensive research using various materials.

