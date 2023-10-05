Final call on proposed outer ring road in Thiruvananthapuram soon

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final call on the much-delayed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in the capital is likely to be taken next week as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is expected to discuss the issue with CM Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram.

As per the tentative schedule, the Union minister is scheduled to visit the state on October 12 to inaugurate various road and bridge projects such as Mukkola-Karode NH 66 in Thiruvananthapuram district, Neeleshwaram ROB in Kasaragod, the new bridge at Cheruthoni in Idukki, and the new Munnar-Bodimettu Road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway. The event will be held in the capital. Sources said an unofficial meeting is also planned between the chief minister and the Union minister on the fund-sharing issue pertaining to NH projects, especially the ORR. Though Gadkari is positive about the Centre spending its full share, there are some disagreements from certain quarters at the Centre.

Sources close to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the schedule of the Union minister is tentative and may be subject to change. However, it is confirmed that Gadkari will discuss the fund-sharing issue of the ORR project with the chief minister.

“Since there is an inordinate delay in implementing the much-hyped ORR project, there will be a meeting between the Union minister and the chief minister. There are some issues. I hope it will be resolved and the work will start soon. If the proceedings related to the project are not started before October 28, then the NHAI will have to issue a 3A notification again,” an official said.

Earlier, all proceedings related to the ORR project were stopped by the NHAI due to fund-sharing issues between the state and Centre. Last month, the chief minister wrote a letter to Gadkari seeking an exemption in funding for the ORR project as the state is facing a severe financial crisis. The state has also sought the Centre’s permission to make the road a 60-m-wide highway instead of 45-m-wide road. However, the Centre has not replied so far to the request, and the NHAI had proceeded with the land acquisition work for the 45-m-wide highway with service roads.

Earlier, the state government had agreed to spend 50 per cent of the fund on the land acquisition for the project, while the Centre was expected to give the remaining half. Later, the state government requested the Centre to reduce state’s share to 25 per cent. The ORR was proposed as a 70-m-wide, six-lane highway, including 25-m service roads. Later, it was shortened to 45 m, including service roads, which means that the width of the main carriageway will be a maximum of 30m, and 15m for service roads.

Earlier, the NHAI expressed hope that the construction of ORR could begin by January 2024. So far, 40 per cent of the preliminary work on land acquisition as part of the 3D notification is complete in 11 villages.

ORR from Vizhinjam to Navikulam

The construction of an ORR consisting of a 63 km-long reach from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam via Thekkada on NH 66, and a 12 km-long reach from Thekkada to Mangalapuram, is being carried out as part of developing the surrounding areas of the Vizhinjam Port project into an extensive centre of industry and commerce.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final call on the much-delayed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in the capital is likely to be taken next week as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is expected to discuss the issue with CM Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram. As per the tentative schedule, the Union minister is scheduled to visit the state on October 12 to inaugurate various road and bridge projects such as Mukkola-Karode NH 66 in Thiruvananthapuram district, Neeleshwaram ROB in Kasaragod, the new bridge at Cheruthoni in Idukki, and the new Munnar-Bodimettu Road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway. The event will be held in the capital. Sources said an unofficial meeting is also planned between the chief minister and the Union minister on the fund-sharing issue pertaining to NH projects, especially the ORR. Though Gadkari is positive about the Centre spending its full share, there are some disagreements from certain quarters at the Centre. Sources close to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the schedule of the Union minister is tentative and may be subject to change. However, it is confirmed that Gadkari will discuss the fund-sharing issue of the ORR project with the chief minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Since there is an inordinate delay in implementing the much-hyped ORR project, there will be a meeting between the Union minister and the chief minister. There are some issues. I hope it will be resolved and the work will start soon. If the proceedings related to the project are not started before October 28, then the NHAI will have to issue a 3A notification again,” an official said. Earlier, all proceedings related to the ORR project were stopped by the NHAI due to fund-sharing issues between the state and Centre. Last month, the chief minister wrote a letter to Gadkari seeking an exemption in funding for the ORR project as the state is facing a severe financial crisis. The state has also sought the Centre’s permission to make the road a 60-m-wide highway instead of 45-m-wide road. However, the Centre has not replied so far to the request, and the NHAI had proceeded with the land acquisition work for the 45-m-wide highway with service roads. Earlier, the state government had agreed to spend 50 per cent of the fund on the land acquisition for the project, while the Centre was expected to give the remaining half. Later, the state government requested the Centre to reduce state’s share to 25 per cent. The ORR was proposed as a 70-m-wide, six-lane highway, including 25-m service roads. Later, it was shortened to 45 m, including service roads, which means that the width of the main carriageway will be a maximum of 30m, and 15m for service roads. Earlier, the NHAI expressed hope that the construction of ORR could begin by January 2024. So far, 40 per cent of the preliminary work on land acquisition as part of the 3D notification is complete in 11 villages. ORR from Vizhinjam to Navikulam The construction of an ORR consisting of a 63 km-long reach from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam via Thekkada on NH 66, and a 12 km-long reach from Thekkada to Mangalapuram, is being carried out as part of developing the surrounding areas of the Vizhinjam Port project into an extensive centre of industry and commerce.