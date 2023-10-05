Holiday for three schools functioning as relief camps in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In comparison to the incessant downpour that lashed the district on Tuesday, the heavy rain has subsided with the district receiving normal and isolated rainfall on Wednesday. However, District Collector Geromic George has prohibited people from visiting the beaches in the district as the sea was seen to be rough with high tides.

The body of Soman, who went missing at Vamanapuram river in Vithura, was recovered by the scuba team. The accident took place on Sunday while he was travelling along a bridge on a scooter. The river was overflowing on to the bridge. But he took the risk and rode a scooter through the water on the bridge. However, he was swept away by the strong flow of the water and went missing.

His body was found four kilometres away from the accident spot. The Vithura Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifted the body to the morgue of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Even though the rain has weakened, the Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in high ranges and coastal areas to maintain extra vigil. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the district.

District Collector Geromic George has declared a holiday on Thursday for three schools in the district where the relief camps are functioning. The schools are Government UPS, Kochiravila, Government LPS, Vettukad, and Government MN LPS, Vellayani.

