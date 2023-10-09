Report suggests Kochi Metro model for Thiruvananthapuram; DMRC to prepare fresh DPR

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) for the proposed Thiruvananthapuram metro project has suggested implementing a conventional or medium model on the lines of the Kochi Metro. The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the implementing agency of the project, has also tasked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with preparing a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) within 3 months. The KMRL will scrutinise the DPR, which will be submitted to the state government and later to the Centre for final approval. The previous DPR, released in 2018, will be revised due to the various developments that took place in the city in the last five years.

The AAR is still under consideration by the state government. Sources close to KMRL said that the government and the city corporation are expected to approve the AAR soon and hand it over to the KMRL for further proceedings.

Earlier, there was a proposal to implement a light metro or metro lite in Thiruvananthapuram. “In the AAR, we have suggested a medium metro, like in Kochi. However, we have asked the DMRC to prepare the DPR by including the two priority corridors in the alignment and the masterplan,” a source told TNIE. The AAR was completed and submitted to the KMRL by the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) in August. The DPR will outline the alignment and finalise the model for the proposed metro rail.

Regarding the alignment, the metro is planned to stretch from Pallipuram to Pallichal in phase-1 and from Pallichal to Neyyattinkara in phase-2, in accordance with the CMP. The alignment also includes the NH bypass, making it a considerably lengthy rail project. There are also reports that phase-1 will be extended to Attingal, keeping in mind the transportation needs in the future.

A stakeholder meeting was held in July to discuss the draft Comprehensive Mobility Report (CMP) prepared by UMTC (Urban Mass Transit Company) Limited. As per the CMP report, the city needs a comprehensive overhaul of the traffic system and parking facilities. It also identified high-demand mobility corridors in the district for the proposed system.

The first corridor is 27.4km long, spanning from Technocity (Pallipuram) to Pallichal via Karamana and Nemom. The next is from Kazhakootam to Killippalam via Enchakkal, which is 14.7km long. This will cater to the transportation needs of commuters who rely on the NH66 bypass. The other extension corridors in phase-2 are from Pallichal to Neyyattinkara (11.1km), Technocity to Mangalapuram (3.7km) and Enchakkal to Vizhinjam (14.7km).

Priority corridors

1st is 27.4km long, spanning from Technocity (Pallipuram) to Pallichal via Karamana and Nemom

2nd is from Kazhakootam to Killippalam via Enchakkal, which is 14.7km long

The other corridors in phase-2 are from Pallichal to Neyyattinkara (11.1km), Technocity to Mangalapuram (3.7km) and Enchakkal to Vizhinjam (14.7km)

