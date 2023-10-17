Choreography fiesta kicks-off at Soorya Festival in Kerala  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the 111-days-long Soorya Festival — the longest art festival hosted by Kerala — a choreography titled ‘Dreams Unlimited’ began on Monday. With renowned classical dancer and choreographer Ananda Shankar Jayant’s performance ‘Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’, the five-day long choreography fest saw a tremendous opening.

The performance included ten dancers, bringing to life Ganesha, Skanda, Parvathi and Shiva through poetry, music and philosophy in Sanskrit and Tamil. It portrays the stories of Shiva and Parvathi, as told by the couple’s vahanas Nandi and Simha. The performance won accolades for its riveting choreography backed by precision and aesthetics.

On Tuesday, choreographer and dancer Sreejith Sivanandan will perform ‘The Divine Choreography’. Chennai-based Bharatanatyam dancer Sreelatha Vinod will perform ‘Azhaga Muruga’ on Wednesday. On the following day, Kaveri G Sivakumar and Krishna Sajith will perform ‘Jalmaalaa Tharang’, a dance drama choreographed by Guru V Mydhili. The choreography festival will conclude with a Kathak performance by Rajendra Gangani, an Indian Kathak dancer, who is a leading expert in the Jaipur Gharana style. All the performances will be held at Ganesham at 6.45pm.

Following the choreography fest, a five-day Hindustani concert event will kick off. This segment will feature singer Manjari, Madhya Pradesh-based vocal duo Abha-Vibha, playback singer Anitha Shaiq, singers Madhushree Narayan and Swar Sharma, and classical vocalist, composer and music producer Ramesh Narayan. All these performances will be held at Ganesham at 6.45 pm on respective days.

