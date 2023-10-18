Malayalam feature film 'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki' makes Kolkata film fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam feature film Ozhuki, Ozhuki, Ozhuki (Quiet Flows The Dead) directed by Sanjeev Sivan has been selected in the competition section of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023.

The film is dedicated to the thousands of unidentified dead bodies floating in the global waters without getting a proper funeral from their loved ones. The story revolves around a 12-year-old boy, determined to give a decent farewell to one such floating body. However, in his pursuit, he gets embroiled in murder charges, and his life takes a turn.

Soubin Shahir, Narain, and Baiju don major roles in the film. Twelve-year-old Sidhanshu Sanjeev, the son of Sanjeev Sivan, the youngest brother of Santhosh Sivan, also makes his debut. Oscar winner Resul Pookutty did the sound design for the film, and 16-time national award winner Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The music of the film is done by Hollywood musician Tuomas Kantelinen, and the camera, by state award winner Manoj Pillai.

Ozhuki, Ozhuki, Ozhuki was the last work of the late writer B R Prasad and actor Kochu Preman. The film is produced by Deepti Pillay Sivan under the banner of Tripod Motion Pictures and is slated for release in November. It will also be screened at major international film festivals in the coming months. The Kolkata Film Festival is scheduled to be held in December.

