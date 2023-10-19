Kerala's Vizhinjam port road design to be presented to NHAI

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the first ship docks at the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport, efforts concerning the road connectivity from the port site to the NH 66 have intensified. The concessionaire, Adani Group, is set to present the detailed drawings of the proposed quarter-trumpet connection from the approach road to the NH 66 near Mukkola to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for final approval within the next 10 days. Following NHAI’s approval, the company will initiate the tender proceedings for the construction of the approach road. Three months ago, it granted initial approval to the design of the connection road from the under-construction road to the NH 66.

“We are finalising the design for the connection road, which is designed to have a trumpet layout. It is nearly complete and will be submitted to the NHAI within 10 days. Despite receiving initial approval, we are required to prepare a detailed drawing for the connection road due to the comprehensive planning it demands. Once we receive the green light, construction will commence, and we anticipate completion along with the port’s commissioning,”sources close to the Adani Group said.

To prevent traffic congestion at the junction where the port road meets NH 66, the Adani Group has proposed a quarter-trumpet-shaped road design. Upon final approval, construction is expected to commence within two to three months. The Adani Group will be solely funding the project, with an estimated cost ranging between Rs 80 and Rs 100 crore. The NHAI will only grant final approval if the design aligns with the Indian Road Congress standards.

Simultaneously, the district administration is overseeing the land acquisition process. The project involves constructing a two-kilometre, four-lane road to link the port with NH-66. While two bridges along the route have already been completed, the approach road is still under construction and necessitates a specialised design to alleviate traffic congestion at NH 66, particularly with the Mukkola-Karode road already accessible. This road will also enable vehicles from the port to access the proposed outer ring road and NH 66.

The project’s primary objective is to enhance connectivity in the port area, ensuring smooth transit for trucks and other heavy vehicles. The initiative will be implemented in the Mulloor ward, falling within the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits.

In terms of social impact, a social impact assessment report, prepared by the district administration last year, indicates that 29 families, including 39 owners of private plots, will be affected by the proposed land acquisition for the road connectivity project. Approximately 42 cents of land in Vizhinjam village and Neyyattinkara taluk are slated for acquisition, with 78 trees of nine different varieties earmarked for removal.

