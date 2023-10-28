Runway rubber removal machine commissioned at Thiruvananthapuram airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An advanced runway rubber removal machine has been commissioned at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to ensure the safety of aircraft and passengers. The new runway rubber deposit and paint removal machine can also be used for removing foreign objects and old airside marking. During landing and take-off, rubber from aircraft tires is deposited on the runway.

The transport research board has estimated that an average aircraft landing leaves 700g of rubber forming a thin layer on the runway surface, whereas a jumbo jet drops down 1.5 kg of rubber deposit. Repeated touchdowns of various types of aircraft spread rubber deposits all over the landing zone of the runway leading to reduction in the friction coefficient of the runway.

Rubber deposits on the runways can be dangerous, as they reduce the friction with aircraft tires and impact the breaking and control of the aircraft. The risk would multiply during wet conditions.

There is a guideline from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that these rubber deposits should be removed at regular intervals proportionate to the use of the runway. Until now, this task was carried out by bringing the machine from the Chennai airport.

The machine uses plain water, thus it is environment friendly. It is a very efficient machine that cleans both sides of the landing zone of the runway and restores friction within 10 hours of operation time.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An advanced runway rubber removal machine has been commissioned at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to ensure the safety of aircraft and passengers. The new runway rubber deposit and paint removal machine can also be used for removing foreign objects and old airside marking. During landing and take-off, rubber from aircraft tires is deposited on the runway. The transport research board has estimated that an average aircraft landing leaves 700g of rubber forming a thin layer on the runway surface, whereas a jumbo jet drops down 1.5 kg of rubber deposit. Repeated touchdowns of various types of aircraft spread rubber deposits all over the landing zone of the runway leading to reduction in the friction coefficient of the runway. Rubber deposits on the runways can be dangerous, as they reduce the friction with aircraft tires and impact the breaking and control of the aircraft. The risk would multiply during wet conditions. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There is a guideline from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that these rubber deposits should be removed at regular intervals proportionate to the use of the runway. Until now, this task was carried out by bringing the machine from the Chennai airport. The machine uses plain water, thus it is environment friendly. It is a very efficient machine that cleans both sides of the landing zone of the runway and restores friction within 10 hours of operation time. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp