Efforts on to marginalise Muslims: Minister Bindu

The minister said there were conscious vilified attempts to tamper with historical knowledge to sabotage the social and cultural amity of Indian society.

Published: 29th October 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Places with Muslim names in the country are being hastily renamed as part of the efforts to marginalise that community through distortion or total omission, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said. “There are organised efforts to falsify historical knowledge - the systematic erasure and distortion of representation of certain sections of society.

The minorities and backward sections are further marginalised through either distortion or complete omission,” she said while virtually addressing the inaugural of the 42nd annual session of the South Indian History Congress.

“The references to the Mughal dynasty in NCERT textbooks seem to have vanished and the Mughal garden’s name is being changed to Amruth Gardens. All the cities, junctions and other places bearing Muslim names are being hastily renamed. The latest episode is the attempt to rename the nation in NCERT textbook,” she said.

The minister said there were conscious vilified attempts to tamper with historical knowledge to sabotage the social and cultural amity of Indian society. Indian History Congress president Kesavan Veluthat delivered the keynote address. 

