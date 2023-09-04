Pollution Control Board to strictly implement EPR conditions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has initiated steps to strictly implement Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) conditions for the safe and proper disposal of plastic waste as part of the second phase of ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign.

KSPCB conducted a workshop for brand owners in the government and private sectors at the municipal house in Thiruvananthapuram in this connection. According to the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, producers of plastic packaging, importers, brand owners and disposers of plastic waste should obtain EPR registration.

Brands such as Muralya, Milma, Siso Cosmetics, Kerafed, Malabar Cements, Pothys and Lulu participated in the workshop and completed the necessary steps for the EPR registration. KSPCB has started similar workshops in other districts as well. Pollution Control Board chairman K P Sudhir inaugurated the workshop.

