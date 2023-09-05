Food Corporation of India makes available six lakh MT of foodgrains

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has made available almost six lakh metric tonnes (MT) of food grains via e-auction for the southern zone, which includes Kerala. The initiative is part of FCI’s efforts to control the rising prices of rice and wheat in public markets.

Through the e-auction, FCI has supplied 229,909 metric tonnes of wheat and 368,460 metric tonnes of rice to the public market. Of this, 82,960 metric tonnes of wheat and 1,080 metric tonnes of rice have been sold. The Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS) was launched by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to offer the public an opportunity to purchase rice, wheat, and other foodgrains at government-fixed prices through e-auction.

The prices set in the e-auction are Rs 2,150 per quintal for wheat, Rs 2,900 per quintal for regular rice, and Rs 2,973 per quintal for fortified rice, available in both boiled and raw varieties. Interested buyers can visit https://www.valuejunction.in/fci/ .

