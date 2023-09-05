Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food Corporation of India makes available six lakh MT of foodgrains

Through the e-auction, FCI has supplied 229,909 metric tonnes of wheat and 368,460 metric tonnes of rice to the public market.

Published: 05th September 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

grains, super food

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has made available almost six lakh metric tonnes (MT) of food grains via e-auction for the southern zone, which includes Kerala. The initiative is part of FCI’s efforts to control the rising prices of rice and wheat in public markets. 

Through the e-auction, FCI has supplied 229,909 metric tonnes of wheat and 368,460 metric tonnes of rice to the public market. Of this, 82,960 metric tonnes of wheat and 1,080 metric tonnes of rice have been sold. The Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS) was launched by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to offer the public an opportunity to purchase rice, wheat, and other foodgrains at government-fixed prices through e-auction. 

The prices set in the e-auction are Rs 2,150 per quintal for wheat, Rs 2,900 per quintal for regular rice, and Rs 2,973 per quintal for fortified rice, available in both boiled and raw varieties. Interested buyers can visit https://www.valuejunction.in/fci/ .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FCI Kerala wheat food grains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp