Farmers bear brunt of foot and mouth disease

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite multiple vaccination campaigns, the incidence of foot and mouth disease (FMD) among cattle continues to rise, causing significant losses for farmers. At the national level, the annual economic loss due to FMD is estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore.

While FMD may not have a high mortality rate, it can have severe consequences for livestock. Infected cows, for example, can see a reduction of up to one-fourth in their milk production, lead to reproductive failures, stunt calf growth, and cause weight loss in meat animals “A cow giving 40 litres per day only gives one-fourth of the milk when infected. The infection can impact the entire lactation period, causing huge loss to the farmer, “ said Dr Nandakumar Principal Investigator of ICAR-FMD Collaborating Centre at State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode.

Although vaccination efforts have been ongoing, achieving the desired level of herd immunity remains a challenge, as FMD is highly contagious. While the disease poses no direct threat to human health, farmers who come into contact with infected cattle can inadvertently carry the virus on their footwear, potentially spreading the infection to cattle markets and milk societies.

The reluctance of some cattle farmers to vaccinate their animals is due to concerns about temporary milk production losses. “The milk production loss due to vaccination is only temporary and much less when compared to the loss suffered during infection. Those who have suffered have understood it now,” said Nandakumar.

To address the issue, the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), one of the country’s oldest FMD collaborating centres, is conducting awareness camps for veterinarians, para-vets, and farmers from September 11 to 17. This initiative is part of a national campaign led by the ICAR-NIFMD in Bhubaneswar to raise awareness about FMD prevention and vaccination.

Veterinarians attribute the continued prevalence of FMD to the unchecked entry of diseased animals from neighbouring states through state borders and the lack of proper abattoirs. Additionally, improper disposal of diseased cattle carcasses and the airborne transmission of the virus contribute to the disease’s spread. The state chapter of the Indian Veterinary Association has urged the government to station veterinarians at borders to prevent the entry of diseased cattle, swine, sheep, and goats.

What is Foot and Mouth Disease?

FMD is found in all excretions and secretions from infected animals. FMD is not readily transmissible to humans and is not a public health risk.

Symptoms of FMD

Fever and blister-like sores on the tongue and lips, in the mouth, on the teats and between the hooves Depression, hypersalivation, loss of appetite, weight loss, growth retardation and a drop in milk production

Impact of FMD

Mortality, direct milk loss, reproductive failure (increased abortions and calving interval), reduction in growth of calves, body weight loss (meat animals), treatment cost

