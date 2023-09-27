Oman Air’s Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat flight service from October 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Oman Air, Oman’s flag carrier, will launch a direct flight on the Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat sector on Sunday. “Oman Air will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat flight with Boeing 737 aircraft with a capacity of 162 passengers.

The flight will operate from Thiruvananthapuram on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight will arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 7:45 AM and depart at 8:45 AM on Sundays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the flight’s arrival will be at 1:55 PM, while it will depart at 4:10 PM.

The aircraft will arrive at the airport at 2:30 PM and depart at 3:30 PM on all Saturdays,” said TIAL spokesperson in a statement. Oman Air is the second carrier in the Thiruvananthapuram- Muscat sector. Air India Express is operating daily services on this route.

At present, TI AL manages an average of 12,000 daily passengers and operates around 82 air traffic movements per day. In the first quarter of 2023-24, TIAL recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements.

