LSGs to get Rs 50,000 to prepare OLOP project report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide Rs 50,000 to each local self-government institution to cover the expenses of preparing detailed project reports (DPR) under the One Local Body One Product (OLOP) scheme. The OLOP scheme aims to promote locally available resources to manufacture at least one unique product in each local body.

The District Industries Centres (DICs) had prepared a list of products that can be manufactured using locally available resources at each local body. Based on this list, various LSGs have already selected their product to be manufactured and marketed under the scheme. The assistance to prepare DPR will be given in two phases.

Promoting local entrepreneurship, value-addition to locally available resources, creating employment opportunities and reducing rural-urban migration are among the objectives of the scheme, according to the OLOP guidelines approved by the government recently. It will be implemented jointly by the departments of industries and local self-governments.

A committee comprising representatives of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and LSG will scrutinise and select eligible proposals. LSGs have been asked to engage consultants or experts to prepare the DPR. The local bodies will be provided with technical assistance to set up their project. The OLOP products will be marketed through various channels, including e-commerce platforms, government exhibitions and fairs.

Insurance scheme for MSMEs

The DIC will provide minimum insurance coverage to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state. It will cover risks like natural disasters, fire, theft and accidents which can have a detrimental impact on their businesses. The DIC will implement the scheme as a reimbursement benefit on the annual insurance premium paid by the MSME. The government will spend D30 lakh for the scheme in 2023-24. It hopes that the scheme will create a perception shift among MSMEs about the government and foster trust and collaboration between the two.

