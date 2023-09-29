IHRD to host two-day international conclave on generative AI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital is set to host a two-day international conclave on generative artificial intelligence (AI) and the Future of Education starting from September 30. The conclave, organised by the autonomous institution IHRD in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, will feature prominent national and international IT and education experts as speakers.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Institute of Management in Government (IMG), aims to bring together academicians, researchers, students, industry professionals, and policymakers to discuss the transformative potential of AI in the education sector. According to Higher Education Minister R Bindu, the discussions will revolve around how AI can revolutionise education.

IHRD director V A Arun Kumar highlighted that the conclave will also address topics such as establishing academic integrity standards in the context of generative AI and devising intellectual property (IP) and plagiarism policies for educational institutions. Additionally, the event will provide training for teachers on leveraging generative AI in education. Keynote speakers at the conclave include Clif Kussumol, principal consultant at Green Mango Associates (USA); Viraj Kumar from IISc Bangalore; David Natarajan from Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia; and Ajith Abraham, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Bennett University, New Delhi.

The event will cover various aspects of AI in education, challenges, opportunities, and applications. The panelists will include Anoop Ambika, CEO of Startup Mission Kerala; Dr Kuncheria P Isaac, former V-C of KTU; Rajasree M S, Director of Technical Education; and Achuthsankar S Nair from the University of Kerala.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Keynote speakers at the conclave include Clif Kussumol, principal consultant at Green Mango Associates (USA); Viraj Kumar from IISc Bangalore; David Natarajan from Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia; and Ajith Abraham, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Bennett University, New Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital is set to host a two-day international conclave on generative artificial intelligence (AI) and the Future of Education starting from September 30. The conclave, organised by the autonomous institution IHRD in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, will feature prominent national and international IT and education experts as speakers. The event, scheduled to take place at the Institute of Management in Government (IMG), aims to bring together academicians, researchers, students, industry professionals, and policymakers to discuss the transformative potential of AI in the education sector. According to Higher Education Minister R Bindu, the discussions will revolve around how AI can revolutionise education. IHRD director V A Arun Kumar highlighted that the conclave will also address topics such as establishing academic integrity standards in the context of generative AI and devising intellectual property (IP) and plagiarism policies for educational institutions. Additionally, the event will provide training for teachers on leveraging generative AI in education. Keynote speakers at the conclave include Clif Kussumol, principal consultant at Green Mango Associates (USA); Viraj Kumar from IISc Bangalore; David Natarajan from Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia; and Ajith Abraham, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Bennett University, New Delhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The event will cover various aspects of AI in education, challenges, opportunities, and applications. The panelists will include Anoop Ambika, CEO of Startup Mission Kerala; Dr Kuncheria P Isaac, former V-C of KTU; Rajasree M S, Director of Technical Education; and Achuthsankar S Nair from the University of Kerala. KEYNOTE SPEAKERS Keynote speakers at the conclave include Clif Kussumol, principal consultant at Green Mango Associates (USA); Viraj Kumar from IISc Bangalore; David Natarajan from Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia; and Ajith Abraham, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Bennett University, New Delhi