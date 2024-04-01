CADRRE film festival on autism from Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Autism and Other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) in collaboration with Goethe-Institut is conducting CIFFA 2024, a film festival showcasing short films focused on autism. Nine shortlisted movies from the competition segment of the festival, offering diverse perspectives on autism, alongside other notable short films on autism from around the world, will be screened on Monday at Goethe Zentrum in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Tuesday, the event will be held at Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram. The awards for the competition segment of the festival will be presented by chief guest Sarada Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary, Government of Kerala. Bina Paul, the jury chair of CIFFA 2024, will announce the winners of awards for the Best Film, and Second Best Film.