Tech firm Evalogical Pvt Ltd opens office at Technopark in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Leading tech firm Evalogical Pvt Ltd has started operations at Technopark with ambitious plans for global expansion and job creation by leveraging the talent pool from Kerala’s IT ecosystem.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair opened the new office of Evalogical at Technopark Phase-3. Evalogical has rapidly emerged as a trusted provider of cutting-edge software solutions and services across the world.

With an expanding client base in the US, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Angola, Canada, and the Middle East, the company has established itself as a key player in the global technology landscape. “We are thrilled to announce our plans for global expansion and job creation. In line with our strategic vision, Evalogical is set to create around 50 new jobs in the near future, providing opportunities for skilled professionals to join our dynamic team,” Nithin P John, director, Evalogical Pvt Ltd., said.

Occupying space at Technopark reflects the company’s plans to chart further growth by leveraging the facilities offered by the robust IT ecosystem in Kerala by investing in talent and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, he said.

Evalogical has a strong presence in the global marketplace with its services and products in various IT domains, including building websites, mobile apps, IT products and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.