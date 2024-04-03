Reading ‘To Be or Not to Be’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The popular Hamlet soliloquy ‘To Be or Not to Be’ is the favourite of those wanting to voice their existential dilemmas.
But at the courtyard of the Institute of English of the University of Kerala on Monday, the words echoed more poignant sentiments as the title of ‘To Be or Not to Be: An Interactive Dialogue on Disability’. The production, termed a dramatic reading, was staged for an audience comprising students, teachers, and people with disabilities.
In a way, there could be parallels drawn in the settings of both the popular Shakespearean play and the reading. Doubt and uncertainty are the mainstay in both.
Hamlet’s scope to depict existential pondering was amply used in the reading. This probably was possible because the questions often faced by people with disabilities are quite the same as those Hamlet had — on identity, place in society, and future prospects.
Another similarity that made the analogy possible was Hamlet’s hesitation to take decisive action. Much like this, the societal discourse surrounding disability is also often characterised by hesitation, ignorance, and misconceptions.
By connecting characters from Shakespearean dramas, the dialogue aimed to confront these uncertainties. The reading encouraged introspection and a compassionate approach towards the experiences of those living with disabilities.
The production was penned and directed by media personality and writer Anand Haridas, the creative head of Vallath Education. The spark came from Kalyani Vallath’s, again from Vallath Education.
“In discussing a project centred on disability awareness, Kalyani proposed a unique angle—using Shakespearean characters as channels for our message,” says Anand.
“She had collaborated with Ayyappa Paniker on the complete translation of Shakespeare’s works. The design was finalised with the help of many others, including Mansi Grover, a teacher and disability expert from Delhi who also has her own theatre group. Our ongoing discussions consistently circled back to one idea: that we all experience some form of disability, but it is a matter of whether we acknowledge it. This concept led to the title ‘To Be or Not to Be’.”
He further adds, “Recognising the limitations of traditional theater formats, we decided to create an interactive dialogue. Through this, we want to explore the possibilities of open-ended conversations. Our society’s landscape has shifted, making open-ended discussions increasingly rare and, frankly, frightening. With our interactive section, we seek to create a platform that allows for precisely these kinds of dialogues.”
The reading is a reminder that diversity is inherent in every individual. “Rather than viewing differences as disabilities, we should see them as unique aspects of each person. Sharada Devi V, assistant proffessor at the university, and students of both the institutions performed in this dialogue with four acts.
Exploring the concept of disability, social disability, how patriarchal norms label non-conformist women as ‘mad witches’ in history and the universality of disability.
Happy to be part of the production, Sharada Devi V says: “Disability awareness is an essential conversation in society, often overlooked. While people may hear about it, there is a lack of clarity in their understanding. Through this interactive dialogue, we offered a fresh platform for discussion. It should reach a wider audience.”