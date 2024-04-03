Reading ‘To Be or Not to Be’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The popular Hamlet soliloquy ‘To Be or Not to Be’ is the favourite of those wanting to voice their existential dilemmas.

But at the courtyard of the Institute of English of the University of Kerala on Monday, the words echoed more poignant sentiments as the title of ‘To Be or Not to Be: An Interactive Dialogue on Disability’. The production, termed a dramatic reading, was staged for an audience comprising students, teachers, and people with disabilities.

In a way, there could be parallels drawn in the settings of both the popular Shakespearean play and the reading. Doubt and uncertainty are the mainstay in both.

Hamlet’s scope to depict existential pondering was amply used in the reading. This probably was possible because the questions often faced by people with disabilities are quite the same as those Hamlet had — on identity, place in society, and future prospects.

Another similarity that made the analogy possible was Hamlet’s hesitation to take decisive action. Much like this, the societal discourse surrounding disability is also often characterised by hesitation, ignorance, and misconceptions.

By connecting characters from Shakespearean dramas, the dialogue aimed to confront these uncertainties. The reading encouraged introspection and a compassionate approach towards the experiences of those living with disabilities.