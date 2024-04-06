This centuries-old monastery in Thiruvananthapuram is a baroque marvel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Carmel Hill Monastery in Thiruvananthapuram, has a rich history dating back to the 17th century. Originally established by the discalced Carmelite missionaries from Belgium, the monastery aimed to admit natives to the Carmelite monastic order.
Alenji in Kanyakumari was the first choice for the site for the monastery’s establishment, but it was later relocated to Cotton Hill in the city.
Facing initial resistance, the missionaries persevered and constructed a temporary chapel and house on land purchased from Rajaram Roy. With the support of benefactors and the OCD Flanders province in Belgium, the construction of the permanent monastery and church began in 1903.
Completed in 1906, the monastery became the first novitiate house and theology college of discalced Carmelites in India. Later In 1910, Aloysius Maria Benziger, Bishop of Quilon, consecrated the church.
During that period, Sri Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the monarch of Travancore, visited the church, commended the missionaries for their noble mission, and praised the missionaries for their work and the beautiful church.
According to historical records, during his visit, Sri Moolam Thirunal expressed, “The prayers and adoration raised to the abode of Almighty God, many times during a day, from this church and monastery, will be a source of blessings and divine protection to my state and capital city.”
According to historian M G Sasibhooshan, the church stands as an architectural masterpiece, though its beauty is somewhat obscured by the surrounding urbanisation. He describes it as “the most beautiful church in the city,” crafted in baroque-style architecture with a blend of red brick and granite, resembling a sculpture.
“However, the original view of the church has been compromised by the presence of commercial buildings, such as a shopping complex, hiding its true beauty,” he says. Despite this, the church still exudes a European touch in its prayers and attracts regular visitors, including cabinet ministers. One notable feature is its spaciousness compared to other churches in the city, which provides a sense of serenity and calmness.
Sasibhooshan also notes, “Their school, Carmel School, quickly became famous for offering the best-disciplined education to children, thus earning prominent recognition among the public.” Moreover, “in the same compound, there is a press managed by the Carmelite priest, known as the St Joseph Press. It is one of the city’s finest presses, a fact agreed upon by even the government.”
Throughout its existence, the 114-year-old monastery has been a hub for spiritual enrichment and development, spearheading a multitude of initiatives and supporting the community during times of hardship.
There & then
