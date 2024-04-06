This centuries-old monastery in Thiruvananthapuram is a baroque marvel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Carmel Hill Monastery in Thiruvananthapuram, has a rich history dating back to the 17th century. Originally established by the discalced Carmelite missionaries from Belgium, the monastery aimed to admit natives to the Carmelite monastic order.

Alenji in Kanyakumari was the first choice for the site for the monastery’s establishment, but it was later relocated to Cotton Hill in the city.

Facing initial resistance, the missionaries persevered and constructed a temporary chapel and house on land purchased from Rajaram Roy. With the support of benefactors and the OCD Flanders province in Belgium, the construction of the permanent monastery and church began in 1903.

Completed in 1906, the monastery became the first novitiate house and theology college of discalced Carmelites in India. Later In 1910, Aloysius Maria Benziger, Bishop of Quilon, consecrated the church.

During that period, Sri Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the monarch of Travancore, visited the church, commended the missionaries for their noble mission, and praised the missionaries for their work and the beautiful church.