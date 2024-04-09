Hippo calf’s birth brings joy to city zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram city zoo welcomed the birth of a hippopotamus calf. The 14-year-old mother, Seetha, gave birth in the wee hours of Monday on the banks of her enclosure. Mother hippos usually give birth in water.

Seetha was also born at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo. Usually, a male and female hippo attains reproductive age at seven to ten years and five to seven years respectively. Dr Nikesh Kiran, the zoo veterinarian, said the birth of the calf was easy as Seetha had come out to the banks of the enclosure for her delivery.

“Hence, I could keep a tab on the mother-calf duo’s progress. Around the time of birth, mother hippos stay away from their herd and go farther in the water hole where it’s shallow. After a gap of a few days, the duo will join the herd. There are instances when the hippos exhibit aggressive behaviour especially when they are provoked,” said Dr Nikesh Kiran. Visitors have been prohibited from coming near the enclosure of Seetha and her calf, which is yet to be named.

The gender of the calf is also yet to be identified. Recently, a pair of hippopotamuses was given to the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati in exchange for a pair of Asiatic Lions.

Currently, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has one male hippo and five females belonging to different age groups.