Kerala Bhasha Institute Awards: Entries invited

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Bhasha Institute has invited entries for the N V Krishna Warrior Memorial Scientific Award, the K M George Memorial Research Award (Science/Interdisciplinary), and the M P Kumaran Memorial Translated Works Award. The works considered for these awards include first-edition writings published between January 1 and December 31, 2023, as well as awarded PhD research essays.

The works of those who have been awarded in any category before will not be considered in the respective categories. Authors, their relatives, friends, publishers and literary and cultural organisations can send works/research papers for award consideration. Four copies of works/research papers submitted for the award should be submitted.

The N V Krishna Warrior Memorial Scientific Award covers works in fields such as science & technology, literary studies, social sciences, and arts/cultural studies. Each award includes a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a memento. The M P Kumaran Memorial Translated Works Award focuses on scientific works translated from English to Malayalam. A purse of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a memento will be awarded to the winner.

The K M George Memorial Research Award is divided into two categories: science and interdisciplinary. Works awarded by any Indian universities for doctoral/post-doctoral research essays under the categories science/interdisciplinary or translated works submitted between January 1 and December 31, 2023, will be considered. Each category carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a certificate and a memento.

Deadline for submission

Submissions for the awards must be made by May 31, either in person or by post to the Director, Kerala Language Institute, Nalanda, Thiruvananthapuram 695003. The submitted works will not be returned. The selection will involve scrutiny by three experts from various departments, nominated by the institute’s director, and the final decision will be based on their recommendations.