TCCI manifesto pushes for liveable, resilient capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) has unveiled a comprehensive election manifesto outlaying its vision for the state capital’s future. The manifesto proposes a range of initiatives and projects, which aim to transform the state capital into a liveable, resilient city with a major thrust on the development of port, IT, transportation and tourism.

The manifesto proposes the acquisition of 15 acres of land required for regulatory compliance for the runway strip, runway end safety area and flight path critical area for safety and licence requirements of DGCA.

Vizhinjam International Seaport is one of the major agendas in the election manifesto. Designating the mothership port at Vizhinjam as a logistics hub and maritime cluster, setting up a cruise terminal to boost tourism, and enabling passenger ship operations to provide cost-effective transportation are among the demands put forward by TCCI for Vizhinjam port.

Besides this, a slew of proposals for road development, including new highways from Thiruvananthapuram to Tirunelveli via Ambasamudram, Thiruvananthapuram to Shenkottai and a green field highway from Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly have been featured in the manifesto.

“None of the proposals are unachievable. Irrespective of political or party affiliation whoever wins from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency should show the passion to make all this happen,” said President S N Raghuchandran Nair, TCCI. He said that the TCCI will extend all support to realise all these developments. “We will make efforts and follow up all these projects,” he added.

Timely implementation of the upgradation of the Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, Nemom terminal and Kochuveli station will also be a part of the project.

The manifesto also proposes renaming Kochuveli and Nemom stations as Thiruvananthapuram North and Thiruvananthapuram South. The Metro Rail project is also among the proposals put forward by TCCI.

A comprehensive master plan for the development of tourism with a focus on Kovalam and 25 other attached destinations, rejuvenation of Akkulam and Vellayani Lakes, heritage gold tourism, develop Thiruvananthapuram as a major destination for information technology and electronics, restitution of the bench of High Court, sanction of AIIMS are among the other major demands raised by TCCI.

Renaming of railway stations proposed

The manifesto also proposes renaming Kochuveli and Nemom stations as Thiruvananthapuram North and Thiruvananthapuram South. Tourism, health and IT industries are the other major focus areas proposed in the manifesto