Through the labyrinths of time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K P Sadu, a technical assistant in the Archeological department, is walking through the stone corridors that line the famed dancing hall of the Padmanabhapuram Palace in Kanyakumari district. Beyond, the stoic, modest yet serene structures are stone-laid alleyways, which saw timelines and bloodlines of both Venad and then Travancore pass through.

This relic of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom is now under the management of Kerala government.

The air around the palace is full of tales from the yore and they infuse a loud silence in the dark. “Better not to think too much about the place at night; I stay in the office space on the palace premises,” Sadu says in a lighter vein.

Padmanabhapuram may be the complete picture of heritage and architectural marvel as one of Asia’s biggest wooden palace complexes, yet many stories lay stacked in the storehouses here. Many more are strewn around as stray stones with fading epigraphs and inscriptions. But, recently, a few have found their way as displays kept randomly in the gallery in front of the entrance.

“The palace is a huge representative of generations that led to the making of Travancore kingdom. Visitors come here to feel its overpowering majesty but identify it more for the hall where the famous dance from ‘Manichithrathazhu’ was shot. No one tells them about the area where the edifice stands, its dynastic participation, etc. Here, the artefacts turn into potent objects that could guide you into the past,” explains R Chandran Pillai, executive director of the Interactive Museum of Cultural History of Kerala aka Keralam Museum.