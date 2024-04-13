63rd anniversary of man’s first space flight observed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of man’s first space flight, the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and the Russian House jointly organised a discussion and documentary screening on the history of space travel at Priyadarshini Museum in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Yuri Gagarin of the Soviet Union was the first person to go into space on April 12, 1961. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) associate director V Ashok inaugurated the event at a function held here.

Addressing the event, Ashok said that space science is a field that needs to be developed in today’s world.

He pointed out that India has made great progress in this sector.

VSSC former deputy director C R Thomas, Russia Honorary Consul and Russian House director Ratheesh C Nair, Kerala State Science and Technology Museum Director Soju S S, Russian House deputy director Kavitha Nair, Indo-Russian Youth Club president R Harinarayanan participated in the event.