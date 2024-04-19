Lalithambika Sangeetha Natya Koodam to host 'Lalitham' classical arts competitions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lalithambika Sangeetha Natya Koodam, a collective comprising graduates from the Swathi Thirunal College of Music, is set to host the inaugural ‘Lalitham Ragam’ and ‘Lalitham Nadanam’ competitions, showcasing the pinnacle of classical music and dance. Registrations are open till May 5 and the event will be held in the same month.

Divided into two categories — seniors (15 to 25 years of age) and juniors (7 to 14 years of age) — the competitions are poised to attract talent from across the region. Unnikrishnan L P, founder of Lalithambika Sangeetha Natya Koodam, expressed his excitement for the pioneering programme and said, “It is rare to see classical art forms competition like this anywhere else except youth festivals. ‘Lalitham Ragam’ and ‘Lalitham Nadanam’ aim to elevate classical arts by providing a platform for pure expressions of Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music.”

The competitions will begin on May 10 and May 17 for music and dance, respectively, at the Lalithambika Sangeetha Sabha. The organisers will also live stream the events on Facebook. Distinguished judges will assess performances and cash awards will be distributed among the winners.