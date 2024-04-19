Retro DJ Night in Kerala's capital city beckons 40-yr-olds to the dance floor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set and the lights are dimmed. The city gears up for its first-ever Retro DJ Night, promising to take attendees away on a nostalgic journey through music history.

DJ nights are typically associated with younger crowds. However, this exclusive DJ event is a special occasion tailored for those aged 40 and above.

Just because someone’s youth is behind them does not mean that they have lost their love for hitting the dance floor with friends. These individuals, who once celebrated the energy and camaraderie of their youth, deserve the opportunity to revisit those moments and create new memories.

Scheduled to take place on April 20 at the WINK Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram, this event is going to be a celebration of bygone eras, where the timeless melodies of yesteryears will reign supreme.

The event is organised by DJ Arun, renowned for his mastery of retro tunes. “I want to convey the message that retro music has the profound ability to bridge generations and offer a nostalgic journey through time,” he says.