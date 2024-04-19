Retro DJ Night in Kerala's capital city beckons 40-yr-olds to the dance floor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set and the lights are dimmed. The city gears up for its first-ever Retro DJ Night, promising to take attendees away on a nostalgic journey through music history.
DJ nights are typically associated with younger crowds. However, this exclusive DJ event is a special occasion tailored for those aged 40 and above.
Just because someone’s youth is behind them does not mean that they have lost their love for hitting the dance floor with friends. These individuals, who once celebrated the energy and camaraderie of their youth, deserve the opportunity to revisit those moments and create new memories.
Scheduled to take place on April 20 at the WINK Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram, this event is going to be a celebration of bygone eras, where the timeless melodies of yesteryears will reign supreme.
The event is organised by DJ Arun, renowned for his mastery of retro tunes. “I want to convey the message that retro music has the profound ability to bridge generations and offer a nostalgic journey through time,” he says.
“For someone in their 50s or 60s, seeking to reminisce about their youth, there’s no better way than engaging themselves in the tunes of the 70s and 80s. It’s all about bringing people back to their favourite memories and reliving the magic of days gone by,” DJ Arun adds.
From the swinging ‘50s to the groovy ‘70s, from the neon-lit ‘80s to the rebellious ‘90s, the event promises to be a great start for people to come together and build a community of like-minded people who share a passion for the classics. All the music featured will consist of English chart-toppers of that time.
DJ Arun is also planning to expand this concept to other districts.
“My goal is to foster a sense of community through these events. Also, the plan is to host a similar event on a larger scale in May or June. I’m also considering inviting retired rock band members, singers, and other professionals with ties to the retro music scene to add authenticity to the event,” he says.
More than just a celebration of music, the Retro DJ Night is a homage to the passionate people who appreciate the charm of vintage culture. As the clock strikes 7.30, attendees are encouraged to dust off their dancing shoes and prepare to dance the night away to the beats of the past.
With bookings filling up fast, now is the time to reserve a place at Trivandrum’s most anticipated retro extravaganza. For inquiries, contact: 9747441226.