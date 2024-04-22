Thiruvananthapuram

Flash mob performance by engg students of Attingal college lights up Manaveeyam Veedhi

The flash mob showcased the creativity and dynamism of the students with pulsating music and synchronised choreography.
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vibrant street of Manaveeyam Veedhi witnessed an electrifying display of talent on Saturday as students from College of Engineering, Attingal, came together for a flash mob to promote their much-anticipated college fest ‘Daksha Yanthra.’

The flash mob showcased the creativity and dynamism of the students with pulsating music and synchronised choreography. Speaking on the occasion, principal Vrinda V Nair said initiatives like flash mobs fostered a sense of community among students.

Faculty members, staff, and supporters also joined in the festivities. ‘Daksha Yanthra, a three-day techno-cultural fest starting on May 3, promises to be a celebration of talent, innovation, and creativity.

It will feature a variety of activities, including project expo, hackathon, coding challenges, product design showcases, a fashion display, spot dubbing, alongside numerous other technical contests and cultural presentations.

