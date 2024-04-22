Flash mob performance by engg students of Attingal college lights up Manaveeyam Veedhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vibrant street of Manaveeyam Veedhi witnessed an electrifying display of talent on Saturday as students from College of Engineering, Attingal, came together for a flash mob to promote their much-anticipated college fest ‘Daksha Yanthra.’

The flash mob showcased the creativity and dynamism of the students with pulsating music and synchronised choreography. Speaking on the occasion, principal Vrinda V Nair said initiatives like flash mobs fostered a sense of community among students.

Faculty members, staff, and supporters also joined in the festivities. ‘Daksha Yanthra, a three-day techno-cultural fest starting on May 3, promises to be a celebration of talent, innovation, and creativity.

It will feature a variety of activities, including project expo, hackathon, coding challenges, product design showcases, a fashion display, spot dubbing, alongside numerous other technical contests and cultural presentations.