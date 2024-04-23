Lieutenant General A K Singh visits Pangode Military Station

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lieutenant General A K Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, visited Pangode Military Station to review the formation’s operational readiness aligned to the transformational initiatives of the Indian Army. During his visit, he discussed with key personnel regarding operational issues, joint training initiatives and strategies to bolster coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

He appreciated the troop’s motivation, professionalism and dedication to duty. He lauded the formation initiatives of synergy with other services, technological absorption, civil-military connect and transformational initiatives. He extended appreciation to the veterans for their contributions to nation-building, acknowledging their enduring service and sacrifices.