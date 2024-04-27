Ballot bash in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Friday broke abuzz with anticipation and excitement as the 2,730 booths in Thiruvananthapuram district opened their doors from 7am to let 28,27,338 voters exercise their right to franchise to elect their representatives for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray, 12 in Thiruvananthapuram and seven in Attingal. Probably sensing a crowd later in the day and fearing the afternoon heat, people started flocking to the voting centres right from the morning.

The queues were long in some centres as early as 8.30am, especially in coastal areas. By afternoon, the turnout slowed, and the votes registered were around 65.68% in the 1,307 booths in Thiruvananthapuram and 68.84% in the 1,423 booths in Attingal.

While voting was brisk, scenes at polling booths were vivid with novice voters pepped up to cast their first vote. Senior voters displayed a sense of duty as they came on chairs carried by others.