Kerala: DAC students leave for Oman to take part in autism awareness programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A warm send-off was accorded to a team of differently-abled children of Magic Planet’s Different Arts Centre (DAC) at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday participating in an awareness programme in Oman. The students will be attending the programme on autism being organised by the Oman National University of Science and Technology.

Christine Rose Tojo, Rukhsana Anwar, Vishnu R, Ardra Anil and Aparna Suresh are the children from the centre who will be attending the progamme. Kazhakkoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran, airport manager Priya and corporate communications manager Mahesh Gupthan were among those who welcomed the students before their journey.

The programme titled ‘Autism Awareness Day with DAC’ will be on till April 30. The special magic-oriented learning model developed by DAC will be presented before the faculty of the Oman university, government representatives, and renowned differently-abled pesons. This will be followed by a demonstration of the skills achieved by the students during their training at DAC.

DAC executive director Gopinath Muthukad, United Nations national professional officer Mohammed Asheel, DAC corporate relations senior manager Minu Ashok, creative head Bharatharajan and Rajeena are part of the delegation that left for Oman on the invitation of the varsity’s vice-chancellor Ali Bhimani.